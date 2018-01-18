Trump Job Approval Remains Low After 1 Year of Presidency - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's approval numbers remain at a historic low compared to past presidents after a year in office, and despite positive views of the economy, most Americans do not give him complete credit for it, a new CBS News poll revealed on Thursday.

"Thirty-seven percent of Americans approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing as president. He has lower ratings at the one-year mark than past presidents — 58 percent now disapprove," the CBS News poll found.

The percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump's job performance has increased by 10 points since February, the poll found. This increase shows that many Americans who were undecided about Trump when he took office have now developed a negative view of him, CBS reported.

The poll found that 67 percent of Americans say the economy is very or fairly good. But while even half of Democrats give Trump some credit for the economy, only 22 percent of Americans think they have been directly helped by the Trump administration's policies, the survey found.

The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.