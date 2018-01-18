Shooting in Pennsylvania Injures Multiple Police Officers - Reports

A suspected attacker, identified as Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, was shot and killed at the scene after he allegedly opened fire on local police officers, the PennLive media outlet reported.

A gunman opened fire on the local police officers, injuring several of them, at about 6:30 a.m. [12:30 p.m. GMT] in the US Pennsylvania's town of Harrisburg, FOX43 reported.

The injured were reportedly transferred to the local hospital, the information on the exact number of those wounded in the attack is not available at the moment.

According to the PennLive media outlet, the suspected gunman, identified as Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, was shot and killed at the scene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW