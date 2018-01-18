Data Firm Working For Trump Campaign Spread Negative Info. About Qatar - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A data firm which worked for the campaign of US President Donald Trump recently filed paperwork showing it helped spread negative information about Qatar, NBC News reported Thursday.

According to the agency, SCL Social Limited, which is the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, filed documents with the US Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Unit showing that the United Arab Emirates paid it $333,000 for a social media campaign linking Qatar to terrorism.

© AFP 2018/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI Doha Denies UAE Charge That Qatari Fighters Intercepted Emirati Plane

Media reports indicate the contract included the creation of ads for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other sites.

In June, the Trump administration showed support for the Saudi and UAE decision to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar last year, accusing the country of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Doha, however, has denied all allegations.