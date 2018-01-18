Trump Welcomes Apple's Decision to Invest $350 Bln in US Economy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has expressed his satisfaction with the decision made by IT giant Apple to invest $350 billion in the US economy.

"I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

The statement comes after Apple announced its plan to invest $350 billion in the United States over the next five years, to create 20,000 additional jobs and to pay $38 billion in taxes.

Apple's decision came after Trump in December 2017 signed the Tax Cut and Reform Bill that will reduce taxes for US corporations from 35 percent to 21 percent and reorganize tax brackets and rates for individuals in order to stimulate the economic growth and bring money back to the United States, according to authors of the legislation.

Bringing production back to the United States in order to create more jobs for US citizens was one of the key points in Trump's election program.