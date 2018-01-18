O? No: Most American Voters Don’t Want to See Oprah Run in 2020

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday revealed that more than half of US voters don’t want to see Oprah Winfrey challenge US President Donald Trump in 2020.

Even though most Americans love the former talk show host, the January 11-16 survey revealed that 59 percent of the 1,993 registered nationwide voters polled think the media mogul should stay out of the presidential race. About one quarter, 24 percent, would love to see her take the leap, while 17 percent did not have an opinion.

The survey also revealed that black voters are Winfrey's biggest proponents. However, even among that demographic, less than half (44 percent) think she should enter the next race.

The poll also revealed that if Winfrey runs as a Democrat, she would face tough opposition from former Vice President Joe Biden (who would take 54 percent of the vote to Winfrey's 31 percent) and Senator Bernie Sanders (46-37). However, Winfrey took the lead in a hypothetical matchup with female Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Voters believe that Winfrey would defeat the current US president in a race, 40-38. However, she would lead any Republican candidate 32-31, which is within the survey's two percentage point margin of error.

Americans seem to be almost equally divided on whether previous political experience is necessary to serve in the Oval Office. Forty-four percent believe political experience isn't imperative, while 41 percent believe a candidate should have experience under their belt.

Questions about Winfrey running for president were spurred following her Golden Globes award speech January 7, when her partner, Stedman Graham, allegedly told a reporter that Oprah was ready to run for president.

Last week, CBS host Gayle King, a close friend of Winfrey's, revealed that Graham said he thought the reporter asked him, 'Would she make a good president,' and he said, 'Absolutely, she would." King said she didn't believe Graham would be so cavalier as to say "Absolutely, she would do it."

"It's up to the people," King said she believed Graham meant.