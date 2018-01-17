Threat to Media Originates in US After Mirotvorets Moved to US Servers - Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Wednesday the Russian Embassy in the United States issued a press release which elaborates on the work of the Russian media working on the US territory.

Threat to Media Originates in US

Threat to journalists originates on the territory of the United States following the move of Ukraine’s website "Mirotvorets" to American servers, the embassy said.

"Ukraine’s Mirotvirets website moved to US servers more than three months ago. It publishes the personal data of those whom the radicals consider Ukraine’s enemies, including thousands of media representatives (including Americans) who covered the events in Ukraine, particularly in Donbas. That jeopardizes their lives and safety," according to the embassy.

"Threat to the media representatives comes from the territory of the United States itself, where, apparently, the favorable conditions are created for such resources," the press release reads.

The Ukrainian website Mirotvorets is known for revealing personal information of people who are considered to be "enemies of Ukraine,” including Ukrainian and foreign journalists who covered the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow Vows to Respond

The embassy also noted that Moscow is prepared to respond if Washington continues to use restrictive measures to the Russian media working on its territory.

"If the restrictive measures toward our press continue to take place, we will provide a mirror response," the release said. "That will always be the case regardless of any sanctions we may be threatened with."

According to the Russian embassy, the US Department of Justice decision to demand another Russian media outlet register as a foreign agent in the United States shows the unwillingness of the West to allow free competition in the media domain.

The US Justice Department has demanded last week that RIA Global LLC, partner of the international news agency and radio Sputnik, register under the 1938 Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

In November, the US branch of the Russian RT broadcaster registered as a "foreign agent" in the United States under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) upon the request of the Department of Justice. Other foreign state media outlets in the United States, such as the United Kingdom’s BBC, China’s CCTV, Germany’s Deutsche Welle and others, have not been requested to register under FARA. RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said the broadcaster had been choosing between registering or being charged in a criminal case by the US government.

The request to register as a "foreign agent" in the United States followed months of claims about the alleged interference of Russian media, particularly RT and Sputnik, in the 2016 US presidential election. The media outlets, as well as the Russian authorities, have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling.