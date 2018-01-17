Register
21:02 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Department of Justice

    Threat to Media Originates in US After Mirotvorets Moved to US Servers - Embassy

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Wednesday the Russian Embassy in the United States issued a press release which elaborates on the work of the Russian media working on the US territory.

    Threat to Media Originates in US

    Threat to journalists originates on the territory of the United States following the move of Ukraine’s website "Mirotvorets" to American servers, the embassy said.

    "Ukraine’s Mirotvirets website moved to US servers more than three months ago. It publishes the personal data of those whom the radicals consider Ukraine’s enemies, including thousands of media representatives (including Americans) who covered the events in Ukraine, particularly in Donbas. That jeopardizes their lives and safety," according to the embassy.

    "Threat to the media representatives comes from the territory of the United States itself, where, apparently, the favorable conditions are created for such resources," the press release reads.

    READ MORE: Sputnik's Partner Company Registers Under FARA in US — Justice Department

    The Ukrainian website Mirotvorets is known for revealing personal information of people who are considered to be "enemies of Ukraine,” including Ukrainian and foreign journalists who covered the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

    Moscow Vows to Respond

    The embassy also noted that Moscow is prepared to respond if Washington continues to use restrictive measures to the Russian media working on its territory.

    "If the restrictive measures toward our press continue to take place, we will provide a mirror response," the release said. "That will always be the case regardless of any sanctions we may be threatened with."

    According to the Russian embassy, the US Department of Justice decision to demand another Russian media outlet register as a foreign agent in the United States shows the unwillingness of the West to allow free competition in the media domain.

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    RT Editor-in-Chief Glad There Are Concerns in US Over Interpretation of FARA
    The US Justice Department has demanded last week that RIA Global LLC, partner of the international news agency and radio Sputnik, register under the 1938 Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

    In November, the US branch of the Russian RT broadcaster registered as a "foreign agent" in the United States under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) upon the request of the Department of Justice. Other foreign state media outlets in the United States, such as the United Kingdom’s BBC, China’s CCTV, Germany’s Deutsche Welle and others, have not been requested to register under FARA. RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said the broadcaster had been choosing between registering or being charged in a criminal case by the US government.

    READ MORE: Simonyan on US Justice Department's FARA Remarks: 'RT Difficult to Mislead'

    The request to register as a "foreign agent" in the United States followed months of claims about the alleged interference of Russian media, particularly RT and Sputnik, in the 2016 US presidential election. The media outlets, as well as the Russian authorities, have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling.

    Related:

    US Justice Dept Orders Sputnik US Partner RIA Global LLC to Register Under FARA
    Simonyan on US Justice Department's FARA Remarks: 'RT Difficult to Mislead'
    RT Editor-in-Chief Glad There Are Concerns in US Over Interpretation of FARA
    Sputnik's Partner FARA Registration 'Purely Political' - Editor-in-Chief
    Editor-in-Chief Reveals 3 Scenarios as Result of RT Registration Under FARA
    FARA Deadline: RT Falling Prey to US Propagators of Russian Collusion Delusion
    Tags:
    threat, media, Mirotvorets, Department of Justice, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok