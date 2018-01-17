Register
17:23 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, center, announces the vote was approved to repeal net neutrality, next to Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, left, who voted no, and Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, who voted yes, at the FCC, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (File)

    Over 20 US States Reportedly File Lawsuits Over Net Neutrality Repeal

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 20 US states and several non-governmental organizations have filed lawsuits against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over its December repeal of net neutrality rules, which regulate access to the Internet for consumers and businesses, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Tuesday.

    Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia, as well as several organizations have filed lawsuits against the net neutrality overturn, according to the media.

    The net neutrality rules, which ensured that providers could not block, slow down or put up paywalls for any specific websites, were repealed in a December vote.

    READ MORE: California Attorney General Sues FCC Over Net Neutrality Ruling

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, one of the state attorneys who filed lawsuits against the FCC, has claimed that the decision violates federal law.

    Net neutrality advocates received welcome news when FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler announced his plan to strictly regulate Internet service providers.
    Joseph Gruber
    California, Nebraska, Washington Legislators Propose Net Neutrality Protections
    FCC Chairman Ajit Pai explained in December that investment in high-speed networks had been declining under net neutrality regulations because of limited competition in the sector. According to the chairman, net neutrality was especially hard on smaller providers.

    The latest US net neutrality rules were adopted and went into effect under the previous US administration in 2015.

    The repeal might lead to providers offering consumers access to certain websites for extra pay or charging Internet companies that use up more traffic than others, such as Netflix or YouTube, extra.

    Related:

    California Attorney General Sues FCC Over Net Neutrality Ruling
    California, Nebraska, Washington Legislators Propose Net Neutrality Protections
    US Tech Giants Target FCC Over Net Neutrality Plan
    XXX Rated Example: Teaching About Net Neutrality Through Porn
    US Decision to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules 'Blow' to Media Freedom - OSCE
    US Regulators' Vote to End Net Neutrality Draws Opposition From Congress
    Three US States to File Lawsuits to Stop Net Neutrality Rollback
    Bot Scandal: Over Half of FCC Net Neutrality Comments Are Fake
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Welcome to the Rollercoaster
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok