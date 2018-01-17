Register
11:13 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon departs after a meeting about the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. (File)

    White House Under Fire Over 'Gag Order' Imposed on Steve Bannon

    © REUTERS/ Aaron P. Bernstein
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Trump’s former top aide has testified in a closed-door session before the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is investigating the so-called Russian meddling in US elections; Bannon's seeming reluctance to speak has caused a barrage of criticism from Democratic politicians.

    Adam Schiff, a Democratic member of the Intel panel, on Tuesday, lashed out at the White House for allegedly instructing ex-chief strategist Bannon not to answer certain questions about his tenure in the Trump administration and his conversations with the President after he was fired.

    “The scope of this assertion of privilege—if that’s what it is—is breathtaking,” Schiff said. “It goes well beyond anything we’ve seen in this investigation … This was effectively a gag order by the White House.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump-Bannon Battle Heats Up: Former Ally ‘Wants the President to Fail’
    White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated earlier on Tuesday that Congress must consult with the Trump administration before “obtaining confidential material” about inquiries into the White House.

    At the same time, she said that the administration remains “fully cooperative” with the continuing investigation into the alleged Russian interference.

    Also on Tuesday, the New York Times reported that special counsel in the Russian probe Robert Mueller had obtained a grand jury subpoena to force a separate testimony from the ex-chief strategist. The media reported the case marked the first time subpoena had been used to seek information from a Trump associate.

    READ MORE: Journalist: Bannon’s ‘Treason’ Charge Against Trump, Jr. ‘Is Ridiculous’

    Bannon, who was once considered to be an architect of US international politics, stirred controversy after the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” an investigation by journalist Tom Wolff. In the book, Bannon was quoted as calling a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between a Russian lawyer and Trump’s son and son-in-law “treasonous.” Despite backtracking on the remarks, he has come under fire from the White House after the release of the book about the Trump administration that claimed that Bannon "has lost his mind."

    Related:

    'Trashy Tabloid Fiction': White House Slams Bannon's Statements About Trump
    From Friendship to All-Out War: Trump vs. Bannon Battle Takes Shape
    Trump on Bannon's Revelations in 'Fire & Fury": 'He Lost His Mind'
    Tags:
    testimony, Sarah Sanders, Steve Bannon, Adam Schiff, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok