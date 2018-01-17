Trump Isn't Robot, Tells Things Like They Are: White House on 'Sh*thole' Remark

US President Donald Trump has admitted that his language used at the DACA meeting was "tough," but denied media reports on the "sh*thole countries" remark, saying that it has been "made up by Dems."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has commented on US President Donald Trump's controversial remark, saying, "One of the reasons that he won and is sitting in the Oval Office today is because he isn’t a scripted robot."

When asked which specifically term Trump used to describe Haiti and African countries, Sanders hasn't responded, however, noting that "no one here is going to pretend like the president is always politically correct. He isn’t. I think that’s one of the reasons the American people love him."

She has further admitted that Trump "tells things like they are" and sometimes uses "tough language."

Sanders also said that African leaders "know that the United States wants that relationship to continue to be strong," citing cooperation in security, and economic areas.

The US president has come under fire over a reported "sh*thole countries" remark he allegedly made during the DACA meeting in reference to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, prompting harsh condemnation at home and diplomatic opposition in countries he spoke about. While Haiti summoned a US representative for clarification, the African Union has criticized the statement as "outrageous, racist and xenophobic."

While some senators and Trump aides have said they did not hear him use that exact word, others said they did. According to Sanders, "I’ve never heard him say anything like that."