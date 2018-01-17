DoJ: Trump Administration to Appeal Court Order on DACA

Meanwhile, Trump administration will appeal the lower court ruling that restored the dreamer immigration program, the Justice Department announced in press release on Tuesday.
“The Department of Justice today filed a notice of appeal in The Regents of the University of California and Janet Napolitano v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Elaine Duke seeking review before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit,” the Justice Department said in the release. “The Department also intends later this week to take the rare step of filing a petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment, seeking direct review in the Supreme Court.”
On September 5, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA’s termination with a six-month delay to allow authorities to close pending applications and renewals and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation that would make the program permanent.
