DoJ: Trump Administration to Appeal Court Order on DACA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said in a statement last Wednesday that the US court's decision to block his administration from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program showed how broken was the judicial system in the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump administration will appeal the lower court ruling that restored the dreamer immigration program, the Justice Department announced in press release on Tuesday.

“The Department of Justice today filed a notice of appeal in The Regents of the University of California and Janet Napolitano v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Elaine Duke seeking review before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit,” the Justice Department said in the release. “The Department also intends later this week to take the rare step of filing a petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment, seeking direct review in the Supreme Court.”

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump Slams Court Injunction on DACA Program as 'Unfair'

The DACA program was established by former President Barack Obama through an executive order in 2012. It granted temporary residency and work privileges to "Dreamers," or immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

On September 5, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA’s termination with a six-month delay to allow authorities to close pending applications and renewals and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation that would make the program permanent.