WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Media reports said US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee this week.

Corey Lewandowski has hired a lawyer to represent him in the so-called Russiagate, US media reported on Tuesday.

The Daily Beast reported that Lewandowski has hired attorney Peter Chavkin of the law firm Mintz Levin.

Lewandowski ran Trump's campaign until Paul Manafort took over in May of 2016 and left in June.

The committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Moscow denies interfering in the vote, insisting that it does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.