23:38 GMT +316 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017

    POTUS Fails Out? Third of US Voters Give Trump an ‘F’ for First Year

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    204

    A new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday reveals that a third of American voters would give US President Donald Trump a big fat F for his first year in the Oval Office.

    The pollsters found that 35 percent of respondents would give Trump an F on his presidential report card, while 35 percent believes he deserves an A or B. Fourteen percent said they would give Trump a C for his first year, while 11 percent claim he deserves a D. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    ‘Visit Sh*thole Zambia': Tourism Agency Takes Dig at Trump with New Ad (PHOTO)

    The survey also exhibited a clear difference in how Republicans and Democrats grade Trump. Seventy-two percent of those who identify as Republicans gave Trump an A or a B while 10 percent gave him a D or an F.

    Democrats, however, weren't nearly as pleased with POTUS: Seventy-nine percent of them believe Trump deserves a D or an F, while a measly 8 percent would give him an A or a B.

    Forty-five percent of those who identify as independents said they would give Trump a D or an F, while 27 percent think he should get an A or B.

    The president got the best grades under the "jobs" category. Forty-two percent of those surveyed said he deserves an A or B for his efforts, while 35 percent still claim he deserves a D or an F.

    Trump's approval rating has been generally low during his first year as president, and was assessed at 39 percent as of Tuesday. 

    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    'The Spasm of Trump': Twitter War Between US, N Korea Continues to Escalate

    Just last week, Trump was tooting his own horn on Twitter.

    "Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," tweeted Trump. "Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!"

    The Politico/Morning Consult, which polled 1,988 people on January 4 and 5, has a margin error of 2 percentage points.

