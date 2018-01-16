No 'D*ck Pics': Twitter Denies Allegations of Spying on User's Private Data

Twitter has refuted claims made on Monday by American conservative activist group Project Veritas that the company's employees monitor its users' private data, including direct messages (DMs).

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, a Twitter representative said access to DMs is carefully controlled:

"We do not proactively review DMs. Period. A limited number of employees have access to such information, for legitimate work purposes, and we enforce strict access protocols for those employees."

Twitter says Project Veritas video is TECHNICALLY ACCURATE, then states twitter employees on video are DRUNK IDIOTS.



So, “Drunk Idiot Twitter Employees” have access to users DMS, dicpics, and private information.



Twitter is pure evil. — Janeka Smith ⚔️🇺🇸 (@JanekaSmith1) 16 января 2018 г.

Project Veritas’ political activist and reporter James O'Keefe, known for his undercover sting operations meant to expose liberal bias in mainstream media, released a video on YouTube on Monday that allegedly showcased Twitter engineers saying they can access personally shared DMs, including sex messages accompanied by sexually explicit pictures, to put together some kind of a "virtual profile" of users which they sell to advertisers.

"There’s teams dedicated to it. I mean, we’re talking, we’re talking three or four… at least, three or four hundred people… Yes, they’re paid to look at d*ck pics,” one of Twitter employees said in the Project Veritas footage.

Another one stuck to the same line, as is obvious from the recording: "All your illegitimate wives and, like, all the girls you’ve been f*cking around with, they’re are on my server now… I’m going to send it to your wife, she’s going use it in your divorce."

Importantly, the news has outright prompted debate on such sensitive issues as children pornography presumably stored on Twitter servers:

@Chadwick_Moore brings up a disturbing aspect of the @Project_Veritas Twitter investigation involving Twitter's handling of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/sb41WiYbkN — BigKipHiker (@BigKipHiker) 16 января 2018 г.

I was thinking this earlier tonight — If Twitter is stealing user's data, employees must have access to stored imagery of child porn on it's servers @POTUS #QAnon @seanhannity @Project_Veritas — gab.ai/Jots 🐇 (@JotsandTitters) 16 января 2018 г.

According to Twitter software expert Mihai Florea, also recorded Monday on hidden camera, there are problems approaching advertisers with data such as this, as firstly the company has to prove who the user is.

"To actually charge the advertisers the money, we have to prove it was you, and that’s why using, like, the email address, or like a cookie or something that can track you." Florea continues, saying, "You’re paying for the right to use our website with your data basically."

In one of O'Keefe’s earlier hidden camera stunts, it revealed Twitter can hand over the data of US President Trump, including deleted tweets and DMs, to the Department of Justice – something the social media giant slammed outright, citing the report as "deceptive" and "selectively edited."

God knows what our idiotic politicians send by DM. This is a security nightmare. Twitter servers must now be target number 1 for every intel agency. — ToneBot75435689 (@ToneBot75435689) 16 января 2018 г.

O’Keefe has recently completed a book on a series of his undercover revelations entitled "AMERICAN PRAVDA: My fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News." The book is due to come out on January 16, 2018.

Read this book by O'Keefe! After you do you will be very careful when it comes to social media giants like Facebook and Twitter



I recommend: Mischaracterizing O’Keefe’s New Book, CNN Spurs Media Mad Dash to Proclaim Trump a Birther https://t.co/VlbrphiZTg by @Project_Veritas — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) 16 января 2018 г.

