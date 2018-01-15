Register
    Rescue workers remove a car that crashed into a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California, U.S., January 14, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media

    GTA Santa Ana: Car Flies Into Second Floor of California Clinic (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ OCFA PIO
    US
    0 0 0

    Local firefighters, who responded to a report of a vehicle into a structure, were more than a little surprised to see it was actually sticking out from the top of a two-story building.

    An unusual accident has happened in Santa Ana, Orange County, California, after a drug-fueled driver hit a divider on the road. When the speeding white sedan struck the concrete, it catapulted into the air and crashed into the second floor of a dental clinic, authorities reported Sunday.

    As a result, the car front got stuck inside the building. Luckily, there was a highly trained rescue team that specializes in abnormal accidents ready to respond. The crash also sparked a small fire, which was quickly put out by the firemen.

    One of the two people inside the office managed to get free immediately, and the other person remained trapped for more than an hour while firefighters stabilized the car. According to the police department, the driver and the passenger who were removed from the car suffered only minor injuries.

    "The driver, who admitted to using narcotics, will be admitted to a local hospital for observation," police said. The case will reportedly be submitted to the Orange County District's Attorney's Office after police completes toxicology tests to determine possible charges.

    The car was removed from the building with the help of a wrecker truck.

