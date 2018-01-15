Death Toll From California Mudslides Rises to 20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a storm that ravaged Santa Barbara County in the US state of California has reached 20, local media reported Sunday citing the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

A total of four people remain missing, according to the CNN broadcaster. Earlier reports suggested that at least 18 people were killed as a result of the mudslides, as County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters that the 87-year-old man was located by a search and rescue team at his residence.

The victims of Tuesday’s storm range in ages from three years to late eighties, according to the list that was published on Thursday.

Mudflows and flooding swept away a hundred homes in Santa Barbara County’s wealthy area of Montecito. The disaster prompted evacuation of 21,000 people across Southern California.