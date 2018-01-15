Death Toll From California Mudslides Rises to 20

A total of four people remain missing, according to the CNN broadcaster. Earlier reports suggested that at least 18 people were killed as a result of the mudslides, as County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters that the 87-year-old man was located by a search and rescue team at his residence.
Mudflows and flooding swept away a hundred homes in Santa Barbara County’s wealthy area of Montecito. The disaster prompted evacuation of 21,000 people across Southern California.
