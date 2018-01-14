False Ballistic Missile Alarm in Hawaii Caused by Employee Mistake

"It was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift, and an employee pushed the wrong button," Ige told the CNN broadcaster on Saturday. He added that the warning was sent to mobile phones, and also appeared on TV and radio.
The US Federal Communications Commission announced that it has launched a probe into the false alert warning.
The US Pacific Command announced later that it had "detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii," calling the text message warning an error. White House responded to the news by saying that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, calling it an "emergency management exercise."
