Death Toll from California Mudslides Climbs to 18

"I’m saddened to report today that another victim was located, bringing the total number of fatal casualties from this tragic incident to 18," Sheriff Brown told reporters.
Apsolutely terrifying video of the #Californiamudslides yesterday afternoon. Please stay safe if you can… #extremeweather #California #floods source; @weatherTAP pic.twitter.com/JhAZlXcDSl— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 11, 2018
He said the 87-year-old man was located by a search and rescue team at his residence in the worst-hit area of Montecito. The sheriff added six people remained on the missing persons' list.
Earlier, mudslides and flooding have swept away a hundred homes in Santa Barbara County’s Montecito area and prompted the evacuation of 21,000 people across Southern California.
