Death Toll from California Mudslides Climbs to 18

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a storm that ravaged Santa Barbara County in the US state of California has reached 18, County Sheriff Bill Brown has said.

"I’m saddened to report today that another victim was located, bringing the total number of fatal casualties from this tragic incident to 18," Sheriff Brown told reporters.

​He said the 87-year-old man was located by a search and rescue team at his residence in the worst-hit area of Montecito. The sheriff added six people remained on the missing persons' list.

© AP Photo/ Mike Eliason Death Toll of California Mudslides Increased to 13, Expected to Increase

The list of Tuesday’s storm victims was published on Thursday. They range in ages from three years to late eighties. A two-year-old girl remains missing.

Earlier, mudslides and flooding have swept away a hundred homes in Santa Barbara County’s Montecito area and prompted the evacuation of 21,000 people across Southern California.