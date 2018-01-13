Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017

    Trump Is in 'Excellent Health' - Examining Physician

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    0 21

    The results are in and the White House doctor announced Friday that US President Donald Trump is in "excellent health" and that his scheduled examination went "exceptionally well."

    This was Trump's first annual physical exam since becoming the 45th president of the Land of the Free. 

    "I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Ronny Jackson, the president's physician, said in a statement.

    File Photo of Porn Star Stormy Daniels
    © AP Photo/ Bill Haber
    Wall Street Journal: Trump Paid $130,000 to Porn Star He Had 2006 Affair With

    The anticipated examination took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. After all was said and checked, Trump boarded Marine One and traveled down to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

    According to ABC News, Trump spent a whopping three hours at the hospital. It's unclear if the three hours were fully dedicated to checking the commander-in-chief's health.

    At 71 years old, Trump is the oldest president to take office. He dethroned the former oldest POTUS Ronald Reagan, who was 69 when he became president in 1981.

    The exam follows a slew of reports suggesting or outright insisting that Trump is mentally unfit for office or experiencing some kind of mental decline. Upset by the notion, Trump went as far as firing back on Twitter and declaring himself a "very stable genius."

