Register
05:17 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, December 16, 2017

    Trump: 'Immediate Inspections' Needed at Iran's Facilities Included In Nuke Deal

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    22246

    US President Donald Trump stated Friday that there are only two ways forward for the Iran deal: "fix the deal's disastrous flaws, or the United States will withdraw." He said both parties in the US Congress must work together to produce a bill demanding "that Iran allow immediate inspections at all sites requested by international inspectors."

    Notably, Trump has not withdrawn from the multilateral nuclear deal, despite repeated promises to do exactly that. 

    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Trump Decides to Extend Iran Sanctions Waiver, But for the Last Time - White House

    However, his path forward would include provisions not a part of the original deal, in keeping with the president's insistence that the agreement gave Iran "far too much in exchange for far too little." In any new legislation on Iran, Trump demanded that Iran's missile development be subject to sanction as well and that there be no sunset clause on any weapons restrictions. The bill from Congress needs to ensure "Iran never even comes close to possessing a nuclear weapon," Trump stated, adding that "unlike the nuclear deal, these provisions must have no expiration date. My policy is to deny Iran all paths to a nuclear weapon — not just for ten years, but forever."

    Trump did not pursue tougher sanctions in connection with the nuclear deal on Friday, as some observers had expected. "I am waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions," Trump said, "but only in order to secure our European allies' agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal. This is a last chance." 

    The US did, however, place 14 "individuals and entities" on "the sanctions list" for being involved with Iran's ballistic missile program, linked with human rights abuses "and other illicit activities" shortly before the announcement of the waiver.  

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Kremlin Calls for Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal Ahead Trump's Decision on Sanctions Waiver

    "In the absence of such agreement, the Unites States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately," the president threatened.

    "I hereby call on key European countries to join with the United States in fixing significant flaws in the deal, countering Iranian aggression, and supporting the Iranian people," Trump's statement continued. "If other nations fail to act during this time, I will terminate our deal with Iran." European partners in the deal are France, Germany, Russia and the UK. China is also a partner in the historic deal.

    "Trump's statement on the Iran deal today is unhinged, irrational and utterly disconnected from reality," according to John Glaser, director of foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute.

    ​Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov stated regarding the deal that, "You know the position of the Russian side: we adhere to and are committed to the idea of the need to preserve this agreement on the Iranian nuclear dossier… We believe that it is extremely important to preserve this consensus," and the "viability of this document." 

    In October 2017, Trump refused to certify that Iran was in compliance with the agreement but stopped short of pulling the United States out of the pact, prompting condemnation from other members of the P5+1 that had brokered the historic deal.

    France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini attend a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS/ John Thys/Pool
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Confirms Iran Nuclear Deal Works as US Faces Deadline for Sanctions Waiver

    The US administration must stop desperate attempts to undermine the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program and fully comply with this solid deal instead, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Friday.

    "Trump's policy & today’s announcement amount to desperate attempts to undermine a solid multilateral agreement, maliciously violating its paragraphs 26, 28 & 29. JCPOA is not renegotiable: rather than repeating tired rhetoric, US must bring itself into full compliance — just like Iran," Zarif wrote in his Twitter blog.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok