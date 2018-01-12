Register
12 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    'Wanted Me to Cut Ribbon-NO!': Trump Cancels Trip to London to Open New Embassy

    US
    In a tweet, Donald Trump said that he was not happy that the administration of his predecessor Barack Obama sold the previous US embassy in London to build a new one, which he called a "bad deal."

    US President Donald Trump has canceled his February visit to Britain, during which he was expected to attend the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in London.

    The previous embassy was "the best located and finest embassy in London," Trump said, adding that new $1 billion embassy in Vauxhall, south London, is built in an "off location."

    "Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!" Trump said. 

    The ceremony may instead be hosted by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, sources in the US government suggested.

    The statement was made after The Independent newspaper reported earlier in the day that Trump was to open the new diplomatic mission in February but called off the trip because he felt miffed about not being able to meet the Queen.

    Downing Street declined to comment on Trump’s cancelation of the visit to the UK, with a spokesperson repeating the government’s position that "an invitation has been extended and accepted, but no date has been set," according to The Guardian.

    Trump accepted the Queen’s invitation for an official state visit when Prime Minister Theresa May visited him in the White House a year ago. However, no date has been set for the visit amid fears of mass protests against Trump.

    Instead, it was expected that Trump would make a brief working visit to London next month, including cutting ribbon on the new US embassy and holding talks with May, but this plan now also appears to have been abandoned.

    Relations between Trump and May soured late last year after his retweets of anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right group, which triggered tensions between Washington and London. Disagreements widened in December after the UK criticized Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    An the end of November 2016, a petition to stop Trump’s making an official visit to Britain was launched on the country's Government and Parliament website and by May 2017 had gained over 1.8 million signatures in a backlash to Trump’s controversial ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majorities countries from entering the US.

