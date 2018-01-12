US Senate Committee Chair Corker Says Ready to Meet With Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker told RIA Novosti he is willing to meet with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

"We meet with ambassadors from every country and I don’t know any reason I would not meet with him if they requested a meeting," Corker said on Thursday.

Corker, however, also said he was not aware if Antonov sent any requests.

The Russian Embassy in the United States told Sputnik that Corker's office agreed to hold a meeting in October, but then asked to postpone it. The embassy said it has yet to receive an invitation from the senator’s office after the postponement.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States told journalists that the US congressmen rejected his requests for meetings.

The ambassador noted that all requests for meetings in the Congress have been rejected, noting however, that Russian parliamentarians met US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman warmly and expressed their willingness to work with him.

Antonov then expressed his hope that such a meeting will be able to shift the situation from the dead point.