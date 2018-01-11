Register
23:31 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Baltimore Hospital staff dump patient wearing only a hospital gown and socks at a bus stop

    WATCH: Baltimore Hospital Staff Dump Patient at Bus Stop in Hospital Gown

    © Screenshot/Imamu Baraka
    US
    Get short URL
    407

    On Tuesday night, Imamu Baraka was heading home when he saw a woman wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks being dropped off by hospital staff at a nearby bus stop.

    Shocked, Baraka began filming the scene unfolding outside the University of Maryland Medical Center — Midtown Campus. The temperature that night was a frigid 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

    ​"Wait, so y'all are just going to leave this lady out here with no clothes?" Baraka asks the group of hospital staff walking back indoors after wheeling the patient outside. "That is not okay."

    One of the staff members responded cryptically, suggesting they had no other choice, "due to the circumstances of what happened."

    Getting nowhere with the staff, Baraka made his way over to the bus stop to check on the woman.

    "Ma'am are you okay? Are you okay?" He repeatedly asked. "Are you able to speak? Are you okay, ma'am? Do you need me to call police?"

    Shown in the three videos that Baraka later posted to Facebook Wednesday, he ultimately managed to get the woman to sit down on a bench as he called an ambulance. Once on the scene, the medical staff took the patient back to the same hospital that she was discharged from just moments before.

    Police body camera
    © AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes
    Third Time in Charm City: Another Sketchy Police Body Cam Video Surfaces in Baltimore
    "I just witnessed this with my own eyes," Baraka, who is a mental health counselor, wrote on the Facebook post. "I had no choice but to give this young lady a voice in this moment."

    In the video caption Baraka went on to point out the hospital's vision statement of being a facility "known for providing high value and compassionate care" — something he says was severely lacking in the treatment he witnessed.

    "This woman was placed in the city of Baltimore, in the dead of night, in the cold, vulnerable, exposed, literally," Baraka told CBS Baltimore. "I'm like, ‘Come on, let's go over here. Let's sit down.' And then she begins to stumble, and I'm like this is going to get bad really fast."

    As the video posts began to gain more and more attention on social media, the University of Maryland Medical System soon responded to the outcry, admitting that they, too, "share the shock and disappointment."

    "This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission," a statement released by the hospital system noted. "While there are many circumstances of this patient's case that we cannot address publicly, in the end we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video). We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action."

    The hospital has not yet offered an update on the matter.

    Related:

    Baltimore Cop Gunned Down a Day Before Testimony on Police Corruption
    Baltimore Detective Killed Day Before Testimony on Police Corruption - Reports
    Baltimore's Christopher Columbus Monument Smashed to Bits (VIDEO)
    Baltimore’s Confederate Statues Fall, But Legacy of White Supremacy Lingers
    US Baltimore City Removes All Confederate Statues After Charlottesville Clashes
    Tags:
    hospital, Maryland, Baltimore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok