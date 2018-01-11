Probe Opened Into Video of US Forces Purportedly Firing at Afghan Civilian Truck

The original video was uploaded by an anonymous user on YouTube but was quickly removed from the site. The military command has said that the video was not authorized and vowed to take "appropriate actions."

US Central Command has started an investigation into video footage that purportedly shows an American soldier firing into the cab of a civilian truck in Afghanistan, Politico reported.

The original video entitled "Happy Few Ordnance Symphony" was recently uploaded on YouTube by an anonymous user and then quickly removed. According to Politico, the video contained footage allegedly captured by US troops fighting Daesh’s affiliate in Afghanistan.

The controversial shooting portion of the video lasts only a few seconds and shows an armored military vehicle passing a civilian truck. The clip, apparently recorded on a helmet camera, shows a shotgun being pointed at the truck cabin and the window on the driver’s side being shattered as if it had been shot. The armored vehicle appears to continue its way and it is not clear from the video whether the driver was harmed.

"The amateur video posted on a public website gives us serious concern," the US Central Command told Politico in a statement, stressing that the video is "not official" and "not authorized."

US Central Command also told Politico said an investigation into this video is underway, and "appropriate actions" will be taken as a result of this probe.

There have been no direct comments on the video from Pentagon officials, but Head of Central Command Joseph Votel said, "I have reviewed the video and I am disappointed and also concerned that the American people, our Coalition partners, the Afghan government, and the Afghan people will believe that American service members are callous and indifferent to the horrors of war or the suffering of innocent people trapped in conflict."

Politico said it could not independently confirm the authenticity of the footage. The YouTube caption suggested that the video was shot in 2017. According to Politico, over the past year, US troops have been engaged in fighting Daesh militants in Nangarhar Province.