WATCH: Horrific Footage Shows Deadly California Mudslides

According to local authorities, 17 people are confirmed dead and another 17 people are missing as result of a mudslide in the area between the Pacific Ocean and the Los Padres National Fores.
"Right now, our assets are focused on determining if anyone is still alive in any of those structures that have been damaged," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.
Apsolutely terrifying video of the #Californiamudslides yesterday afternoon. Please stay safe if you can… #extremeweather #California #floods source; @weatherTAP pic.twitter.com/JhAZlXcDSl— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 11 января 2018 г.
winter in california 🌊 pic.twitter.com/MLNRhVJXWx— kota 🇺🇸 (@DakotaStreelman) 10 января 2018 г.
The sheriff said the forensics office was working around the clock to identify the victims and notify the next of kin. He said they were not ready to disclose their identities but the data would be available in the near future.
Some 500 rescuers with search dogs and thermal imaging equipment as well as military helicopters are still searching for the missing people.
Amazing photo of bear that was caught in the #montecito mudslides #summerlandbeach pic.twitter.com/FFYc7AsisS— Andrew Miller (@abumillers) 11 января 2018 г.
Can’t stop watching videos and reading news about the mudslides in my hometown. 17 deaths so far. So devastating. Sending love to everyone affected. Trying to figure out ways to help. 💜 pic.twitter.com/hoT0TRIgmu— Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) 11 января 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)