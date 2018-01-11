Register
    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, August 10, 2017

    Trump 'Unlikely' to Meet Mueller, Backpedals on Previous Commitment

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Donald Trump has reiterated that there has been no collusion between his team and Moscow. Earlier, the US president called the Mueller investigation the "greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

    The US President  has declined to commit to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller who is leading an investigation into the alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, a probe the current occupant of the White House has repeatedly called a "witch hunt."

    "Certainly I'll see what happens," Trump told reporters Wednesday in the White House when asked if he is open to meeting Mueller. "But when they have no collusion, and nobody's found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview."

    "There has been no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians or Trump and Russians. It has been determined there was no collusion," the US president said.

    His comments marked a departure from last June, when Trump said he would be "100 percent" willing to testify about his interactions with former FBI Director James Comey. At the time, he said about Mueller, "I would be glad to tell him exactly what I told you."

    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump slammed the Russia probe as a distraction, calling on congressional Republicans to "take control."

    ​The Mueller told the White House last month that they are likely to request an interview with Trump, The Washington Post reported earlier this week.

    READ MORE: Mueller's Russia Probe May Last About 1 Year — Reports

    Trump’s legal team is in early talks with federal investigators about a possible interview as part of the ongoing investigation, Bloomberg said, citing a source familiar with the situation. However, it could take weeks for both sides to agree on the parameters of the interview.

    On Monday, Trump’s attorney John Dowd said that the presidential administration is working together with the Mueller office in order to move forward in the probe.

    Mueller's Investigation

    Mueller’s investigation was launched in May to look into evidence that Russia allegedly attempted to influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C., U.S. December 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Most Americans Believe Trump Will Be Cleared in Russia Probe
    As part on the ongoing investigation, Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to charges that he made false statements to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

    Flynn is the fourth member of the Trump campaign to face charges in the ongoing Russia probe, with former campaign manager Paul Manafort, his business associate Rick Gates and former foreign policy adviser George Papadopolous.

    Trump has denied allegations of collusion with Moscow. Russia, for its part, has repeatedly refuted accusations it interfered in the 2016 US presidential election and denied it was involved in a collusion to sway the vote.

    Tags:
    Russia probe, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
