Man Indicted on Terrorism Charges for New York Subway Bomb Attack

Akayed Ullah, who is responsible for a failed bombing attempt inside a New York subway passageway is facing life in prison if convicted of the charges.

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — A Brooklyn man responsible for a failed bombing attempt inside a New York subway passageway has been indicted on federal terrorism and explosives charges, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Today, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment… against Akayed Ullah, 27, of Brooklyn, New York, in connection with Ullah’s detonation and attempted denotation of a bomb in a subway station near the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City on Dec. 11, 2017," the release said on Wednesday.

Ullah, a Bangladeshi immigrant, is facing life in prison if convicted of the charges.

The suspect wore a self-made explosive device that resembled a pipe bomb attached to his body with velcro and zip ties, Deputy Police Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller told reporters after the attack. The device malfunctioned and went off prematurely. The suspect admitted he was radicalized online by Daesh terrorist group.

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim's office filed earlier five counts of federal terrorism charges against Ullah, including using weapons of mass destruction, and bombing a place of public use.