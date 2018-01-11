Register
07:02 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sputnik

    Russian Embassy Blasts US for Demand to Register RIA Global as Foreign Agent

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    US
    Get short URL
    116

    Russian embassy has issued a statement in which it said that the United States and its allies have been ratcheting up pressure on Russian media overseas.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US demand that the international news agency and radio Sputnik's partner in the country, RIA Global LLC, should register as a "foreign agent" is unacceptable, the Russian embassy said Wednesday.

    "We consider this action to be unacceptable. We regard it as yet another attack on the US-Russian relations. We firmly believe that such steps run counter to US interests and hurt its image and authority," the statement read.

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    Simonyan Slams Intel Report Linked to RT America Registration as Foreign Agent
    Also, Russian embassy said that the United States and its allies have been ratcheting up pressure on Russian media overseas, including attempts by intelligence to recruit journalists.

    "Russia has been resolutely opposing curbs on freedom of the press, including of foreign media and journalists. This is not the case with the US and its allies, who continue their unacceptable practice of pressuring Russian media, instead of mutually beneficial cooperation. It has come to visa revocations, deportations of Russian journalists and increased attempts by foreign intelligence agencies to force them to collaborate," the statement read.

    The Russian Embassy has also slammed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other influential rights groups for their lukewarm response.

    "We do not rule out that, in line with the existing practice of double standards, these organizations will soon give a harsh response to Russia for its inevitable mirror reaction to the ill-thought-through actions by US authorities," the diplomatic mission concluded.

    In the United States, lawmakers and intelligence community claimed that the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency may have been involved in Russia’s alleged attempts to influence 2016 US presidential election. The broadcasters have been put under pressure. RT America had to register as a foreign agent in the United States under the Foreign Agents Registration Act after the request by the US Justice Department. Recently, the department demanded that international news agency and radio Sputnik's partner in the country, RIA Global LLC, should also register under FARA.

    Related:

    Russian Ministry Notifies 9 Media Outlets About Possible Foreign Agents Status
    Russian State Duma to Draft Bill Including Media in Foreign Agents Law
    Syrian Foreign Ministry Accuses US, UK of Supplying Toxic Agents to Terrorists
    Council of Europe's Rights Chief: Russian Media Foreign Agents Law 'Regrettable'
    Putin Signs Amendments to Law Allowing to List Media as Foreign Agents
    Tags:
    media, Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok