Trump: Sen Feinstein Release of Fusion GPS Testimony Disgrace, Possibly Illegal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has slammed Senator Dianne Feinstein's decision to release the transcript of testimony from the Fusion GPS CEO as a disgrace.

"The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace," Trump said in a twitter message.

The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 января 2018 г.

Trump's statement follows lawsuits filed by his personal lawyer against BuzzFeed over the publication of the dossier and against Fusion GPS, the intelligence firm behind the infamous document.

On Tuesday, Feinstein released the full 10-hour transcript of testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee from Fusion GPS CEO Glenn Simpson.

Fusion GPS hired former British spy Christopher Steele during the 2016 campaign to put together an infamous Trump-Russia 35-page dossier that was first published by BuzzFeed a few days before his inauguration in January.

READ MORE: 'Enough is Enough': Trump Lawyer Sues BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS Over Trump Dossier

In October, The Washington Post reported the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund Fusion GPS' research on Trump’s alleged ties with Russia. Fusion GPS was originally hired to do research during the 2016 Republican primary campaign for a still unknown Republican donor who wanted to defeat Trump.

Fusion GPS was originally hired to do research during the 2016 Republican primary campaign for a still unknown Republican donor who wanted to defeat Trump.

In particular, the document alleged that the Russian government had collected compromising information about Trump, which has been denounced by the US president and called a forgery by Moscow.

At the moment, two separate probes — dubbed a "witch hunt" by the US president — are being conducted by the US Senate and special counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump campaign's alleged "collusion" with Moscow, a claim that has been called "groundless" by the Kremlin.