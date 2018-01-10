Register
    Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, speaks to the press in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on May 31, 2015

    Trump: Sen Feinstein Release of Fusion GPS Testimony Disgrace, Possibly Illegal

    © AFP 2017/ NDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has slammed Senator Dianne Feinstein's decision to release the transcript of testimony from the Fusion GPS CEO as a disgrace.

    "The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace," Trump said in a twitter message.

    Trump's statement follows lawsuits filed by his personal lawyer against BuzzFeed over the publication of the dossier and against Fusion GPS, the intelligence firm behind the infamous document.

    On Tuesday, Feinstein released the full 10-hour transcript of testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee from Fusion GPS CEO Glenn Simpson.

    Fusion GPS hired former British spy Christopher Steele during the 2016 campaign to put together an infamous Trump-Russia 35-page dossier that was first published by BuzzFeed a few days before his inauguration in January.

    In October, The Washington Post reported the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund Fusion GPS' research on Trump’s alleged ties with Russia. Fusion GPS was originally hired to do research during the 2016 Republican primary campaign for a still unknown Republican donor who wanted to defeat Trump.

    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work
    © AP Photo/ Victoria Jones/PA
    Ex-Spy Behind Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier Doubled Intelligence Profits Last Year – Report
    In particular, the document alleged that the Russian government had collected compromising information about Trump, which has been denounced by the US president and called a forgery by Moscow.

    At the moment, two separate probes — dubbed a "witch hunt" by the US president — are being conducted by the US Senate and special counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump campaign's alleged "collusion" with Moscow, a claim that has been called "groundless" by the Kremlin.

