Trump Slams Court Injunction on DACA Program as 'Unfair'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that a district court's decision to block his administration from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program shows how broken the judicial system is in the United States.

"It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts," Trump said in a Twitter message.

A similar indignation to the court decision was expressed by White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who considers a US district court's decision to block the Trump administration "outrageous."

"We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day," Sanders said.

The resentment is connected with the US District Judge William Alsup's decision, announced on January 10, to prevent Trump's administration from revoking the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, protecting young undocumented immigrants from deportation. As the judge specified, all those who had DACA status since September 5, 2017, when the US president declared his resolution on the program, could renew it while a lawsuit was pending.

Trump's move on DACA has been delayed for half a year for the US authorities to close pending applications and renewals, as well as give the US Congress an opportunity to pass legislation to replace it. Thus, people protected under DACA have not been able to renew their permits since March.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an executive order issued by former US President Barack Obama in 2012, granted temporary work and residency rights to so-called "dreamers"- people who entered the United State illegally as juveniles.