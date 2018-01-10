Register
16:43 GMT +310 January 2018
    James Franco is seen at the Golden Globes Official After Party sponsored by Lindt Chocolate on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Time's Up For James Franco? Netizens Accuse Actor of Alleged Sexual Misconduct

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles/Invision for Lindt Chocolate
    As nearly 300 powerful women in Hollywood launched the Time’s Up initiative aimed at supporting women dealing with sexual harassment in their industry and beyond, another actor faced accusations of inappropriate behavior.

    Following his 2018 Golden Globes win on Sunday, James Franco, who wore a Time’s Up pin during the ceremony as a sign of support for women speaking out against harassment, was accused of sexual misconduct. Violet Paley took to Twitter to share her and her seventeen-year-old friend’s story about Franco’s behavior:

    Paley’s  tweet went viral and has already had over 10,000 retweets and was liked more than 26,000 times. No wonder it stirred a monsoon of reactions all over social media.

    While some people demanded evidence, saying that she could have done it earlier but she chose to do it after Franco’s Golden Globe win…

    Others immediately showed their support for her, condemning Franco…

    Other users claimed that Franco was involved in other cases of sexual misconduct:

    At the same time Paley clarified that she was an adult when she dated Franco, and they had a consensual relationship, but promised to expose more details:

    Many other users called out the actor for wearing a Time’s Up pin, reminding everyone that he was previously accused of trying to get a seventeen-year-old to meet up at his hotel room following their alleged conversation which was leaked online.

    Violet Paley is by far not the only woman that has taken to social media to express her indignation with Franco’s winning and behavior. Actress Ally Sheedy included James Franco in a #MeToo tweet, suggesting that actors like him and Christian Slater were involved in her decision to leave the movie industry. Her tweets have been removed since then.

    READ MORE: 'Vigilante Justice': Film Icon Catherine Deneuve Slams #MeToo 'Puritanism'

    James Franco was expected to appear as a guest on a “TimesTalk” panel discussion along with his brother Dave on Wednesday to speak about making of the film “The Disaster Artist,” for which he took an award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture/Comedy.  However, The New York Times canceled it after the accusations appeared on Twitter.

    “The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist. Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein,” the spokesperson for The Times said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Meanwhile, a contributor to The New York Times, Sopan Deb, tweeted that Franco refused to react to the accusations…

    …and revealed a piece of the script for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where Franco appeared as a guest and addressed allegations against him.

    MeToo, sexual harassment, misconduct allegations, United States
