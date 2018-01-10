Register
11:31 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md.

    Trump's Aide Advised to Cut US Presence Near Russian Borders in 2017- Reports

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A senior US National Security Council official early last year recommended US President Donald Trump to reduce US military presence in Eastern Europe as an overture to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday, citing two former administration officials.

    The official who rolled out the proposal is Deputy Assistant to the President for Strategic Planning Kevin Harrington, the media outlet specified.

    In February 2017, Harrington offered to withdraw US troops close to Russian borders as part of a strategy proposal to "refram[e] our interests within the context of a new relationship with Russia," one of the former officials, who heard this directly from the deputy assistant, told the news outlet.

    The publication noted that Harrington was previously the managing director of Trump's ally Peter Thiel's hedge fund. Trump’s first national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, announced Harrington’s arrival in early February last year as part of a "talented group" ready to bring in fresh ideas.

    According to the publication's sources, Harrington believed that US economic sanctions, particularly against Moscow, were ultimately harmful to the United States and not that damaging to Russia.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Explains True Reason of US Congressional Visit Cancellation

    The White House did not immediately provide a comment on the matter after The Daily Beast’s request.

    US-Russia Relations

    Adidas
    © Flickr/ Jake Bellucci
    Adidas CEO: Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Have Led to Loss of Many Jobs in the West'
    Russian-US relations have been going through hard times since 2014, when they started to worsen due to to the crisis in Ukraine and the following referendum in Crimea, which resulted in the region's reunification with Russia.

    The tensions gained momentum in August 2017, when US President Donald Trump signed a bill, imposing new sanctions on Moscow over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The restrictions cover Russian defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and limit dealings with Russian banks and energy companies and provide for counteracting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction between Russia and Germany.

    The move was, however, criticized by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and then Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, suggesting that the United States was attempting to promote its own economic interests.

    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok