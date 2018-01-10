Trump Cabinet in Close Contact With Seoul Regarding Meeting With Pyongyang

White House reported that the administration officials are in touch with South Korean officials about conversations with Norh Korea.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Officials from the administration of President Donald Trump have been in contacts with South Korea regarding the country’s talks with North Korea on easing military tensions, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are in very close contacts with our South Korean allies about these conversations," Sanders said. "Officials from our administration have been in touch with officials from the South Korean side."

Recently, Seoul invited Pyongyang to resume negotiations on a peaceful settlement to the current standoff, including the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The two delegations met in the so-called Peace House in the demilitarized zone at the border village of Panmunjom, where representatives of the two countries have repeatedly held negotiations in the past.