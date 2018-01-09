Register
19:05 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

    Johnson Not in Favor of Canceling Trump's Visit to UK, Calls Idea Not Sensible

    © AFP 2017/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rescinding US President Donald Trump's invitation to visit the United Kingdom is not sensible as Washington is London's top ally, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

    "I do not believe that it [rescinding the invitation] is sensible. The United States is our closest most important security and indeed economic partner and will continue to be so," Johnson told the parliament when answering a question if there was anything that could prompt the government to cancel the invitation.

    READ MORE: 'Wrong Thing to Do': May Slams Trump’s Far-Right Retweets as ‘Hateful’

    Johnson's statement comes in the wake of the latest episode of the row over Trump visiting the UK, which occured in December when the Labor-run Greenwich council voted in favor of not inviting Donald Trump for the state visit, citing "the President's bigoted attitude towards women and ethnic minorities" as the chief reason behind the ban.

    US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sit at the start of the retreat meeting on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Friday July 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ John MacDougall
    Unwanted Guests: Trump to Add to UK's History of Awkward State Visitors
    The US president's visit has caused huge controversy in the UK after the president re-posted the videos of a far-right British anti-Muslim which immediately prompted calls for the visit to be canceled.

    Even British Prime Minister Theresa May, who previously refrained from criticizing Trump's views, defended her nation’s widespread condemnation of his retweet, stating that "retweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do."

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that Trump would not be welcome in London for his visit in light of the US president’s retweets of controversial anti-Muslim videos.

    READ MORE: 'Mean' Time: Greenwich Council Bans Donald Trump From Visiting

    Trump’s official visit to the United Kingdom, at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II, was expected to take place in October but never happened. Later that month, the White House said that the visit would take place sometime in 2018.

    Related:

    'Fire and Fury' Claims Tony Blair Warned Donald Trump About Alleged UK Spying
    British Intelligence Committee Fears Trump-Related Damage to US-UK Relationship
    Unwanted Guests: Trump to Add to UK's History of Awkward State Visitors
    ‘Daft Twerp’ Trump Will Not Visit UK Until 2018, White House Confirms
    Trump, Poroshenko Discuss Ukranian Crisis, UN Peacekeepers Deployment to Donbass
    Trump Administration May Top Obama’s Record on Fueling Ukraine Crisis
    Shady: Eminem Leads ‘F*ck Trump’ Chant During UK Concert (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    cancellation, official visit, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok