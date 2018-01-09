Register
19:04 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump sings along with the national anthem before the NCAA College Football Playoff Championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 8, 2018

    Trump Mocked for Forgetting Lyrics to National Anthem

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    US President Donald Trump, never far from controversy, has caused another media stir with his rendition of the US national anthem during a college football game in Atlanta. Trump struggled to keep up with the rest of the crowd, and critics have charged that the President displayed a lack of knowledge of the anthem's lyrics.

    On Monday, Donald Trump attended a college football game in Atlanta where he took to the field for the national anthem. Televised footage of the match shows that the president while mouthing the lyrics, appears to sing some words wrong and pausing at some lines, though Trump could not be heard.

    US President Donald Trump struggling with the words to the national anthem, which he praised so much, seems to provoke a spate of comments ridiculing the president.

    READ MORE: Trump Issues New Petition to ‘Stand for the National Anthem’

    Whereas some people on social media try to find excuses for Trump, others seem to be less forgiving towards the president.

    The national anthem became a burning issue of the US politics in September after Trump's severe criticism of NFL players kneeling during the song as a way to protest against violence towards black Americans.

    READ MORE: National Anthem Bloopers from Around the World

    from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Since Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are now rethinking offers to sing the national anthem.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez,
    American Football Cries Foul on Trump over ‘Son-of-a-Bitch’ Comment
    During one of his speeches, Trump even called a football player who refused to stand at attention during the performance of the US national anthem "son of a bitch."

    "We love our flag and we love our anthem and we want to keep it that way," Donald Trump said at the annual gathering of the American Farm Bureau Federation on January 8 again criticising protesters at football matches opposing police brutality.

    Related:

    Hong Kong Soccer Fans Boo, Refuse to Stand for Chinese National Anthem
    Will You All Please Kneel For Our National Anthem?
    Trump Issues New Petition to ‘Stand for the National Anthem’
    Boos in Arizona as Dallas Cowboys Owner Joins Kneeling NFLer's in Anthem Protest
    IOC Mulls Barring Russian National Anthem at Coming Winter Olympics
    Tags:
    US National Anthem, football, National Football League, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok