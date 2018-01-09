Register
10:51 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Jan. 7, 2018

    'Let's Be Open': Trump Reportedly Agrees to Special Counsel Team Interview

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Donald Trump has reportedly signaled his readiness to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who plans to sit down with the US President as part of his probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

    The Washington Post cited a source close to the US President as saying that Donald Trump may give an interview to the Special Counsel's team in the next several weeks.

    The source said that all this is "moving faster than anyone really realizes" and that Trump is ready for the interview, which he hopes "will put to rest questions about whether his campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 election."

    Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the probe into alleged ties between US President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow, led by US special counsel Robert Mueller, may last at least throughout much of this year.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)
    © AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)

    Trump has repeatedly rejected allegations of his collusion with Moscow, describing Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."

    Late last week, he told reporters that "there's been no collusion, there's been no crime, and in theory everybody tells me I'm not under investigation."

    "We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed, and it would have taken years. But you know, sort of like when you've done nothing wrong, let's be open and get it over with," Trump said when asked about his possible interview with Mueller.

    READ MORE: Ex-Trump Aide Paul Manafort is Suing Special Counsel Mueller, Justice Department

    On Monday, US Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN that Trump's one-on-one interview with Mueller is necessary and the time when it will take place is important, given that as much evidence as possible must be collected in the Russia probe before the meeting occurs.

    Blumenthal added that the FBI has been finding "mounting evidence of obstruction of justice" and the evidence can be used against White House staff.

    READ MORE: Trump-Russia Probes Dominate US Headlines, False Reports Fuel Hysteria

    A number of senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have more than once denied the "groundless" allegations of Moscow's attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, pointing out that no evidence to support the claims has been provided.

    Related:

    Trump’s Lawyers Met With ‘Russia Probe’ Team in December - Reports
    Turkish Stream is 'Russia's Trump Card' in Rivalry With US in Europe - Analyst
    Trump-Russia Probes Dominate US Headlines, False Reports Fuel Hysteria
    White House: Trump's NSS Shows Washington's Strong Stance on Russia
    Tags:
    team, probe, allegations, interview, elections, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok