'Let's Be Open': Trump Reportedly Agrees to Special Counsel Team Interview

Donald Trump has reportedly signaled his readiness to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who plans to sit down with the US President as part of his probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

The Washington Post cited a source close to the US President as saying that Donald Trump may give an interview to the Special Counsel's team in the next several weeks.

The source said that all this is "moving faster than anyone really realizes" and that Trump is ready for the interview, which he hopes "will put to rest questions about whether his campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 election."

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the probe into alleged ties between US President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow, led by US special counsel Robert Mueller, may last at least throughout much of this year.

Trump has repeatedly rejected allegations of his collusion with Moscow, describing Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt."

Late last week, he told reporters that "there's been no collusion, there's been no crime, and in theory everybody tells me I'm not under investigation."

"We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed, and it would have taken years. But you know, sort of like when you've done nothing wrong, let's be open and get it over with," Trump said when asked about his possible interview with Mueller.

On Monday, US Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN that Trump's one-on-one interview with Mueller is necessary and the time when it will take place is important, given that as much evidence as possible must be collected in the Russia probe before the meeting occurs.

Blumenthal added that the FBI has been finding "mounting evidence of obstruction of justice" and the evidence can be used against White House staff.

A number of senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have more than once denied the "groundless" allegations of Moscow's attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, pointing out that no evidence to support the claims has been provided.