Chinese Toy Maker to Pay $650,000 for Violating US Children's Privacy

“Electronic toy manufacturer VTech Electronics Limited and its US subsidiary have agreed to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission that the company violated a US children’s privacy law by collecting personal information from children without providing direct notice and obtaining their parent’s consent, and failing to take reasonable steps to secure the data it collected,” the release said on Monday.

The Federal Trade Commission has said in court filings that VTech's Kid Connect application violated US privacy laws by collecting personal information on hundreds of thousands of children without their parents' consent.

In addition, the commission alleges that VTech failed to use reasonable and appropriate data security measures to protect the personal information it collected.