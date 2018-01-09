WATCH: Man Pinned Between NYC Subway Train and Platform is Rescued

On Sunday, a man was rescued by the New York Police Department and Fire Department after being pinned between a subway train and a station platform.

According to reports, the 35-year-old man was standing on the platform around 4 a.m. local time when he lost his balance and fell onto the train tracks. While he attempted to climb back onto the platform, he was hit by a train.

​In the video, shared by a fellow New Yorker, the man is seen lying on the platform as emergency officials work to get him out.

CBS New York reported that the man suffered several injuries to his head and torso and also fractured his pelvis. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Citing police, the New York Post reported that the conductor of the train did see the man falling onto the tracks, and that it is unclear why the train was not stopped.