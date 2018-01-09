Trump Plans to Enforce Sanctions on Iranian State Television

Trump reportedly will not sign a 180-day waiver that has previously postponed the sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting in response to Iran's crackdown on anti-government protesters.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump plans to impose sanctions against Iranian state television as part of his response to Iran's crackdown on anti-government protesters, media reported on Monday.

The Guardian reported that Trump will not sign a 180-day waiver that has previously postponed the sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) since 2013. The waiver on the sanctions is up for renewal at the end of January.

© AP Photo/ Bebeto Matthews Ex-Iranian President Ahmadinejad Alleged Arrested for Inciting Protest

Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, have witnessed anti-government protests since December 28, 2017. Iranians have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living.

Recently, Pentagon's chief voiced his support for the protests, saying that the people of Iran had proven that they “aren’t buying” what Tehran is selling, claiming the protests to be the evidence.

Earlier, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations claimed that Tehran had "hard evidence" that the violence in the protests was incited from abroad, adding that instigators based in the United States and Europe have been seen inciting violence during the protests.