23:33 GMT +308 January 2018
    Robert Mueller

    Trump Administration Fully Cooperates With Mueller on Russia Probe - Lawyer

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    101

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of President Donald Trump is working together with the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) in order to move forward in the Russia investigation, outside attorney John Dowd said in a statement on Monday.

    "The White House is continuing its full cooperation with the OSC in order to facilitate the earliest possible response," according to the statement.

    Amid reports about the US president's possible one-on-one interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the Trump administration said it declined to comment on communications with the special counsel's team out of respect for the ongoing investigation.

    READ MORE: Trump Feuds With Bannon: Mueller Investigation, Campaign

    US Senator Richard Blumenthal said in an interview on Monday that President Donald Trump's one-on-one interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller is necessary and the time when it will take place is important given that as much evidence as possible must be collected in the Russia probe before the meeting occurs.

    "Unquestionably there has to be that kind of face-to-face interview. The timing is important because the special counsel needs to have as many facts and as much evidence before he has that face-to-face interview with the president of the United States," Blumenthal told CNN.

    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, as he checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AP Photo/ CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Ex-Trump Aide Paul Manafort is Suing Special Counsel Mueller, US Justice Department
    Blumenthal noted that the FBI has been finding "mounting evidence of obstruction of justice" and the evidence can be used against White House staff.

    The senator from Connecticut added that more indictments and convictions are likely to occur as a result of the Russia investigation.

    Trump has denied allegations of collusion with Moscow and called the probe a witch hunt. Russia in its turn has repeatedly refuted accusations it interfered in the 2016 US presidential election and denied it was involved in a collusion to sway the vote.

    News

