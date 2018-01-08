Small Fire Breaks Out in Trump Tower, Firefighters Dealing With It (VIDEO)

Smoke was seen rising over the top of the Manhattan skyscraper.

A small fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower on Monday morning. Media reports have cited officials as saying that the fire was caused by an electrical box.

Firefighters were called to the scene immediately after the smoke appeared in the sky over the skyscraper on 5th Ave.

Two injuries were reported, and US President Donald Trump is not currently at the Tower.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

Looks like a fire in Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/DF98rfMpin — Jeff Levi (@levi1994) January 8, 2018