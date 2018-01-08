Hanks Is Hanks: Fancy a Treat From Forrest Gump's Tray? No Sweat

You could have had a glass of martini at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday night, provided you were lucky enough to share the same table with the Oscar-winning star.

Tom Hanks, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for playing Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee in The Post, was snapped by a camera phone wasting no time to get the drinks in.

Best thing I've seen here. Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/GkyQy8NCMy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) 8 января 2018 г.

During a Globes break, he rushed to the bar and got himself a drink. He then ordered a tray full of martinis and skillfully maneuvered through the crowd carrying them, before handing the drinks to Steven Spielberg, his table-mate, and the director's wife Kate Capshaw, to other guests’ utmost astonishment.

Tom Hanks headed to the bar during the first commercial break. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mSR1t8a16h — Richard Bertin (@ayesleft) 8 января 2018 г.

Spielberg, as some witnesses remarked, seemed to have been taken aback by Hanks’ touching gesture:

I'm not sure what I love more, Hanks being Hanks or Spielberg's reaction https://t.co/v591m6hbG0 — Shelly Gibula⚡️ (@ShellyGibula) 8 января 2018 г.

Despite the fact that the charming Kate Capshaw promptly spilled her drink, the whole company seems to have been in high spirits the remaining part of the evening.