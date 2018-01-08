US Ambassador to the UN Backs Trump's Big Button Rhetoric Against Pyongyang

In separate interviews, high-ranking US officials have tried to uphold President Donald Trump's recent "bigger nuclear button" tweet, which they claimed underscored Washington's desire to prevent North Korea from unleashing a nuclear war.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has supported President Donald Trump's tweet about the size of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's nuclear button.

In an interview with ABC, she said that the White House is "not going to let them go and dramatize the fact that they have a button right on their desk and can destroy America."

She warned that the US can also destroy North Korea, which she said should be "very cautious and careful" with its actions.

Nikki Haley says Trump must keep Kim Jong Un on his toes…. AND OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY APPARENTLY.



I swear to christ this administration gets kickbacks from the manufacturers of anti-anxiety medications. — … (@heytheredude) 8 января 2018 г.

"I think that [Trump] always has to keep Kim on his toes. It’s very important that we don’t ever let him get so arrogant that he doesn’t realize the reality of what would happen if he started a nuclear war," Haley pointed out.

She was echoed by ClA Director Mike Pompeo, who argued that Trump's tweet is in sync with Washington's policy to denuclearize North Korea.

Nikki Haley: Trump's "big button" tweet was a good thing because it helps "keep Kim on his toes." "It's very important that we don't ever let him get so arrogant that he doesn't realize the reality of what would happen if he started a nuclear war."https://t.co/ZElG3woS2Y — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) 8 января 2018 г.

"This administration is prepared to do what it takes to assure that people in Los Angeles, in Denver, in New York are not held at risk from Kim Jong-un having a nuclear weapon. That tweet is entirely consistent with that policy," he told Fox News.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley continues her war-mongering on North Korea: "We want to always remind them we can destroy you too, so be very cautious and careful with your words and what you do…. I think that [Trump] always has to keep Kim on his toes." — SNA Japan (@ShingetsuNews) 8 января 2018 г.

On Tuesday, the US President quipped at Kim Jong-un about the size of the nuclear arsenals of the US and North Korea, in what caused a storm of social media reactions.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times. Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

Nikki Haley on Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet: He must 'keep Kim on his toes' — CNN@nikkihaley

C'mon. Trump is unstable and erratic and you know it. Stop spinning and protect our nation from Trump. It is your duty to do so. https://t.co/58Wu9RpMTw — Cheryl Carroll (@Cheria63) 7 января 2018 г.

In late November, North Korea successfully tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, known as the Hwasong-15, which security experts said could have a range of more than 13,000 kilometers (8100 miles) and is capable of reaching any part of the mainland of the United States.

She must be off her rocker to attempt to justify @realDonaldTrump's behavior--it makes her look like a fool. Nikki Haley: Trump aimed to 'keep Kim on his toes' with 'nuclear button' tweet https://t.co/zwFO2aw352 — Gale Turner Strong (@GaleTStrong) 8 января 2018 г.

During his televised New Year’s Day speech, Kim Jong-un expressed his readiness to improve ties with South Korea and said he was open to hold a dialogue, stressing the importance of lowering tensions on the Korean Peninsula.