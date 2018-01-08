Register
03:01 GMT +308 January 2018
    President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md.

    Trump Tries to Ban Tell-All, Activist Buys Copy for Each Capitol Hill Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    623

    In spite of arguably illegal demands by US President Donald Trump to have the book “Fire and Fury” removed from stores ASAP, it doesn’t seem like the tell-all bio will go away anytime soon.

    Now, billionaire activist Tom Steyer has purchased many hundreds of copies of the Trump expose for the express purpose of delivering one copy to each lawmaker on Capitol Hill, which will — when combined with Trump's loud refutation of the book's contents — likely keep it on bestseller lists around the world for the foreseeable future. 

    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    'No Problem With That': Trump Ready for Talks With DPRK - Reports

    Trump claims that the facts reported in the expose by author Michael Wolff are fake, although the data is based on numerous documented interviews with many top people in Trump's White House.

    In keeping with the truism that any publicity only adds to sales, after the president told his lawyer to send cease and desist letters to publishers to destroy the tome, the book is now the top sales hit on Amazon and will most likely also top the New York Times bestseller list as well.

    "Judging by the excerpts, we went and bought 535 copies and we're going to get citizen volunteers to deliver them to the office of every Congress person and Senator," Steyer told San Francisco's KQED, explaining that his goal is that every member of Congress receive a copy.

    Steyer is a philanthropist who founded the NextGen America advocacy group, aiming to combat human-induced climate change. Last year, Steyer launched a petition and multi-million-dollar advertising campaign urging lawmakers to impeach Trump. 

    Palestine flag
    © Flickr/ Global Panorama
    Demonstration at US Embassy in London Over Trump's Jerusalem Recognition (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    According to Steyer's October 2016 ad buy, Trump is "a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons," cited by the Associated Press.

    Steyer detailed that Wolff's book will help the campaign to oust the strikingly-unpopular world leader, especially since it allegedly reveals that White House strategist Stephen Bannon deems the current US Commander in Chief to be incompetent.

    "This book makes that case in very bold letters," Steyer asserted.

    Tags:
    impeachment, book, ban, Michael Wolff, Donald Trump, United States
