Trump Tries to Ban Tell-All, Activist Buys Copy for Each Capitol Hill Lawmaker

In spite of arguably illegal demands by US President Donald Trump to have the book “Fire and Fury” removed from stores ASAP, it doesn’t seem like the tell-all bio will go away anytime soon.

Now, billionaire activist Tom Steyer has purchased many hundreds of copies of the Trump expose for the express purpose of delivering one copy to each lawmaker on Capitol Hill, which will — when combined with Trump's loud refutation of the book's contents — likely keep it on bestseller lists around the world for the foreseeable future.

Trump claims that the facts reported in the expose by author Michael Wolff are fake, although the data is based on numerous documented interviews with many top people in Trump's White House.

In keeping with the truism that any publicity only adds to sales, after the president told his lawyer to send cease and desist letters to publishers to destroy the tome, the book is now the top sales hit on Amazon and will most likely also top the New York Times bestseller list as well.

"Judging by the excerpts, we went and bought 535 copies and we're going to get citizen volunteers to deliver them to the office of every Congress person and Senator," Steyer told San Francisco's KQED, explaining that his goal is that every member of Congress receive a copy.

Steyer is a philanthropist who founded the NextGen America advocacy group, aiming to combat human-induced climate change. Last year, Steyer launched a petition and multi-million-dollar advertising campaign urging lawmakers to impeach Trump.

According to Steyer's October 2016 ad buy, Trump is "a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons," cited by the Associated Press.

Steyer detailed that Wolff's book will help the campaign to oust the strikingly-unpopular world leader, especially since it allegedly reveals that White House strategist Stephen Bannon deems the current US Commander in Chief to be incompetent.

"This book makes that case in very bold letters," Steyer asserted.