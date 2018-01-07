Register
22:54 GMT +307 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mike Pompeo

    CIA Director Believes North Korea to Be Able to Threaten US Cities in Few Months

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    210

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo speaking at the Face the Nation show on the CBS television network on Sunday expressed his views on perils originating from Pyongyang, Russia's alleged attempts to meddle in 2018 US elections and protests in Iran.

    On North Korea

    Pompeo confirmed he still believed that Pyongyang was just a few months away from crossing the threshold to putting a US city at risk of nuclear attack.

    When asked, was that a three- or four-month period, Pompeo said he was unable to give "that kind of certainty."

    READ MORE: US Intelligence Reportedly Admits It Underrated North Korea's Nuclear Potential

    However, he refuted the allegations that underestimation of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities was a failure of US intelligence.

    "Look, I've been one who's been candid where the intelligence community has made mistakes, where we have missed things. This is not that," Pompeo stressed.

    On the contrary, he added, in recent months, US intelligence has managed to better understand what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his inner circle were doing.

    "We have what we think is a very good assessment of their military capability. That is, how ready those enormous forces are," Pompeo said, recalling that in addition to nuclear weapons, North Korea has enormous conventional capacity.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Holding Dialogue Likely Part of North Korea’s Bargaining Plan From Beginning
    Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have escalated in the wake of repeated ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test by Pyongyang followed by the sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council on North Korea. Most notably, in August, North Korea said it was considering a strategy to strike the US pacific territory of Guam. US President Donald Trump said, in turn, that the United States would respond to North Korea's threats with "fire and fury."

    On Russian Meddling

    Pompeo responded affirmatively when asked whether Moscow was trying to undermine the 2018 elections.

    "Yes, sir. Have been for decades. So, yes, I — I continue- continue to be concerned not only about the Russians but about others' efforts as well. We have many foes who want to undermine Western democracy. So there's this — this Washington-based focus on Russian interference. I want to make sure we broaden the conversation," Pompeo told the broadcaster.

    In November 2018, the United States will hold midterm elections with voters choosing one third of the US Senate, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and governors of 36 states and three territories.

    READ MORE: Lavrov Mocks Accusations About Russian Meddling in Affairs of Other States

    A woman wearing a Spanish flag on her shoulders looks at a giant flag of Catalonia as people celebrate a holiday known as Dia de la Hispanidad or Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Santi Palacios
    'No One With Half a Brain Believes in Russian Meddling in Catalonia' – Observer
    The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in 2016 US presidential election. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been carrying out a similar investigation. A number of hearings regarding the issue have been held in the Congress, but intelligence service officials have yet to provide any evidence, as they claim the information is confidential.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations that it meddled in the US election, calling the accusations "absolutely groundless" and noting that Moscow never had contacts with the campaign team of now US President Donald Trump.

    On Iran

    Mike Pompeo said that the recent wave of protests in Iran was determined by the government's failure to fulfill its promises regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and internal economic and social issues.

    "They're [Iranians] protesting because they've seen the failed promises of President [Hassan] Rouhani and [Iranian Foreign Minister Javad] Zarif, that they haven't been able to deliver the economic outcomes that they said. They said they'd get the JCPOA and food would be plentiful, that commerce would reign, and that jobs would arise. And that simply hasn't happened," Pompeo told the CBS broadcaster.

    READ MORE: Iran Bans English in Primary Schools — Reports

    Pro-government demonstrators march in Iran's holy city of Qom, some 130 kilometres south of Tehran, on January 3, 2018
    © AFP 2017/ Mohammad ALI MARIZAD
    We Broke Down Unrest 'Created by US, UK, Israel' - Iran's Revolutionary Guard
    Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, have been engulfed in anti-government protests since December 28, 2017. The people have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, as well as policies of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. At least 20 people have reportedly been killed in the unrest.

    In July 2015, the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany signed the nuclear deal that stipulated a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for guarantees of peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to halt the Iran nuclear deal, while the US lawmakers were working on amendments to the accord.

    Related:

    Tillerson Out at State? Pompeo In?; Trans Visibility vs Trans Rights
    Activist: Expect War with Iran, North Korea if Pompeo Becomes Secretary of State
    White House Planning to Replace State Secretary Tillerson With Pompeo - Reports
    CIA Whistleblower: Reports of Iran, al-Qaeda Ties ‘Simply a Lie’
    Former CIA Chief Slams Trump for Derailing 'Peaceful Political Reform' in Iran
    Turkey Reportedly Suspects Constantinople Patriarch of Ties to Gulen, CIA
    Tags:
    "Russian meddling", nuclear weapons, threat, Mike Pompeo, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok