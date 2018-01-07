Fire & Fury: Trump Slams 'Fake Book' as CIA Chief Declares Him 'Completely Fit'

A new book by Michael Wolff about White House politics during Trump's first year in office questions the president's fitness for position and has divided officials into two camps - those who support the claim and those defending Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Face the Nation show on the CBS, CIA Director Mike Pompeo reiterated his support for the US president, saying that Trump is "completely fit"and raising questions about his mental fitness is "ludicrous."

"The president is engaged, he understands the complexity, he asks really difficult questions of our team at the CIA so we can provide any information that he needs to make good, informed policy decisions," he said calling the claims made in the tell-all book "just pure fantasy."

The CIA chief added that only "people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president" are attempting to challenge Trump's intelligence and mental stability and said he felt "sorry for them."

'Fake Book' by a 'Fraud'

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, further pursuing his Twitter-defense strategy, posted on the social platform that he considers Wolff to be a "discredited author" and regards the book as another example of the fake news which Trump has denounced since the beginning of his electoral campaign.

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

The flare-up began on Friday when US journalist Michael Wolff published his book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," in which he claimed that according to people from the president's close circle, Trump is "incapable of functioning in his job."

The president himself called the claims "Fake News Mainstream Media's" use of "the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental instability and intelligence," stressing that his own "two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."