23:19 GMT +306 January 2018
    Aeroflot's Boeing 777 takes off at Sheremetyevo international airport.

    Two Delayed Flights From Washington to Be Serviced Later on Saturday - Aeroflot

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    US
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Aeroflot airline said Saturday its two flights from Washington, which had been scheduled for Thursday and had been repeatedly delayed because of bad weather, would be serviced later in the day.

    Earlier in the day, Aeroflot said ground service company Swissport had informed the Russian airline that it could not service Aeroflot flights SU533 and SU539 from Washington due to adverse weather conditions.

    READ MORE: Aeroflot Announces Passengers Unable to Depart From US Since January 4

    "Swissport, the ground service company, has confirmed that it will be able to service Aeroflot’s flights from Washington (IAD). According to information received by Aeroflot, flights SU533 (previously SU123) and SU539 (previously SU103), delayed due to weather conditions, are expected to take off at 13:30 [18:30 GMT] and 14:30 [19:30 GMT], respectively," the company said in a statement.

    Men at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport
    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Aeroflot Cancels 22 Flights Due to Runway Accident in Moscow Airport
    Passengers holding tickets for flights operated under the SU code with departure dates of January 4, 5 and 6 may rebook for departure dates up to January 8 inclusive at no additional cost or receive a full refund at the point of sale of the ticket, the company added.

    Passengers will be informed of all changes through Aeroflot’s call center, and those arriving at the airport will be provided with all necessary support in line with aviation regulations and the company’s standards, Aeroflot outlined.

    flight delays, Aeroflot, Washington DC, United States, Russia
