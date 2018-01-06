Register
    Gotta See It: Kadri rips out handful of Thornton’s beard

    San Jose Sharks Hockey Player Loses Chunk of His Beard in Epic Fight (VIDEO)

    Youtube / SPORTSNET
    Thursday night's hockey match between San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs got off to an unusual start, when the Sharks' center had his beard ripped off by the opposition.

    Just before the game's opening draw, Canadian hockey center Joseph Eric Thornton playing for San Jose Sharks and Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri engaged in a brawl as they got mad at each other for no obvious reason.

    Kadri tried to grab Thornton by the collar of his hockey jersey, but the latter's beard got in the way and Kadri ended up with a handful of Thornton's facial hair.

    After the fight, the beard wisp was brought to the Sharks bench and became a souvenir.

    The NHL hockey match between San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs was held on January 5 in Toronto and ended up in Toronto's shootout win 3:2.

