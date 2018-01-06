Trump Backs Proposal to Spend Pakistan Aid Money on US Infrastructure Projects

The US State Department on Thursday froze military aid to Pakistan until it took decisive action against terrorists operating in the country. It said it did not intend to reprogram any funds at this time.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appeared Friday to endorse Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s proposal to redirect aid money that would have gone to Pakistan into a US infrastructure fund.

The same day Sen. Paul tweeted he would propose a bill to put the money intended for Pakistan into an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges at home.

I’m introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home. pic.twitter.com/SHlA00rWEd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) 4 января 2018 г.

"Good idea Rand!" Trump responded on Twitter after meeting the senator and Republican congressional leaders, among others, at his Camp David retreat in Maryland.

President Trump slammed Pakistan on Monday for receiving more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years while giving Washington "nothing but lies and deceit," and accused Islamabad of harboring terrorists that US troops were hunting in Afghanistan.