05:54 GMT +306 January 2018
    Zika virus mosquitoes

    First Sexually Transmitted Zika Virus Case in LA County Confirmed by Officials

    © REUTERS/ Paulo Whitaker
    On Thursday, officials in Los Angeles County announced that a woman had been infected with the Zika virus by her partner, making this the first case of sexual transmission of the virus in the county.

    According to the LA Times, the man, who lives in LA County, became infected with the virus in November 2017 when he traveled to Mexico. Upon his return to the States, the unidentified woman soon developed the infection.

    "This case is a reminder to take precautions during sex or avoid sex if you or your partner have traveled to an area with risk of Zika," Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, LA County's interim health officer, said in a statement. "Given the risk for birth defects, the greatest concern is transmission of the virus to women who are pregnant or attempting to become pregnant."

    The Aedes Aegypti mosquito is photographed in a lab at the Ministry of Health of El Salvador, in San Salvador
    © AFP 2017/ MARVIN RECINOS
    Florida Governor Issues Zika Alert as Rainy Mosquito Season Approaches

    Since 2015, California has reported a total of 634 traveled-associated Zika virus infections. LA County makes up 136 of the cases, a monthly report from the Golden State's Department of Public Health found.

    Overall, the state has seen a total of eight sexually transmitted cases of Zika since 2015, not including the LA county woman.

    Health officials recommend that couples either use a condom or abstain from sex for six months after a male partner has been exposed or diagnosed with the virus. For female partners, it's eight weeks of no glove, no love.

    Infected persons typically suffer from symptoms including fever, joint pain, rash, red eyes and muscle pain three to five days after being exposed to the virus.

