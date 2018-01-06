Natural Gas Prices in New York City Nearly Triple in 1 Day as Cold Grips US

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Natural gas prices in New York City have spiked nearly three times in a single day due to a powerful winter storm and sustained cold weather, US Energy Information Administration said in a press release on Friday.

"Prices for January 5 settled at about $83/million British thermal units (MMBtu) in Boston and about $140/MMBtu in New York City (NYC), up 128% and 173% from the January 4 prices," the release stated.

Snow storm in New York City pic.twitter.com/dyI3QZ256n — Norvia Shiroma (@ShiromaNorvia) 4 января 2018 г.

The snowstorm hit the US northeastern earlier this week, and the temperatures are remaining some 25 degrees Fahrenheit lower than normal, with the coldest day expected to be January 6.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a state of emergency for New York and the surrounding region on Thursday as the powerful storm left thousands of houses without power.